BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In Louisiana, alligator is often used as a substitute for other meats, giving us great dishes such as alligator sauce piquante, alligator spaghetti, fried alligator tail, and alligator sausage. Here is an old camp recipe for alligator chili that I love.
Prep Time: 2 hours
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
3 pounds alligator meat, diced
½ cup vegetable oil
2 cups diced onions
1 cup diced celery
1 cup diced bell peppers
2 tbsps minced garlic
2 tbsps diced jalapeño peppers
1 (16-ounce) can pinto beans
3 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce
1 cup fish stock
1 tbsp chili powder
1 tsp ground cumin
salt and cracked black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
In a large Dutch oven, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add alligator and sauté 20 minutes to render juices. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic and jalapeño peppers and sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring occasionally. Add pinto beans, tomato sauce and stock, stirring to incorporate. Bring to a low boil then reduce to simmer. Stir in chili powder and cumin and cook approximately 1 hour or until alligator is tender, stirring occasionally. Season to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Ladle into soup bowls or mugs and serve hot with fresh cornbread.
