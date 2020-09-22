ACTION JACKSON: Woman seeking help to repair vehicle damaged by wet asphalt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman who says she drove through wet asphalt on Choctaw Drive in Baton Rouge is hitting a dead-end in seeking compensation for the repairs to her vehicle.
She says there were no road signs to alert her to not drive on the roadway.
She tried to file a claim with the City-Parish of East Baton Rouge but was told to talk to the contractor in charge of the road work.
“Everybody refuses to talk with me or call me back," she says.
WAFB’s Donovan Jackson reached out to two companies involved with construction. A representative for Hardrock Construction said they would aware of the situation but declined to comment further on the matter. The second company, Barber Brothers, has not returned phone calls from WAFB.
“A construction company has a duty to keep a construction zone safe and clear of any obstructions, if they don’t do that it’s simple, the company can be held liable,” Attorney Lindsey Scott says.
Scott says if you find yourself in a situation similar to Christopher’s, there are a few action steps you can take.
- Take photos at or near the scene where damages occurred as soon as safely possible.
- File a police report with the proper law enforcement agency
- Contact risk management with your local government for city roads and DOTD for state roads
- Finally, it may be easier to let your insurance company do the work for you
“If your insurance company does in fact pay the damage up front. Your insurance company can pursue the state municipality or the local municipality to pursue those damages,” Scott says.
Christopher says she will not file a claim with her insurance and she hopes the construction companies will step up and take responsibility for the damage to her vehicle.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.