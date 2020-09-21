With only 21 names on the Atlantic storm list, what happened to the other 5 letters?

The only other use of the Greek alphabet was during the 2005 season, which will always be remembered for the disasters named Katrina and Rita, not for Alpha and Beta. What’s more, 2005′s Alpha didn’t arrive until October 22, nearly 5 weeks later than the “birthday” of 2020′s Alpha. In 2005, six Greek letters were used for storm names. Based on the pace of 2020 thus far, we are likely to go far deeper into the Greek alphabet this year.