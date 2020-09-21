WATCH: High School sports can resume in New Orleans; playgrounds will also open

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Recreation Department along with the city’s health department announced Monday that indoor and outdoor high school sports can resume.
In a news conference, NORD CEO Larry Barabino Jr. said playgrounds and gymnasiums will also open.
There will be strict regulations in place such as mask wearing and temperature checks.
Stadiums in Orleans Parish will be limited to 25 percent capacity, or 250 people. That does NOT include players on the field, but does include band members when present.
Indoor gyms will be limited to 25 percent capacity, or 100 people.
Until today’s announcement, New Orleans high schools had not allowed to let players hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even after Gov. John Bel Edwards moved the rest of the state into Phase 3.
City Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said data over the last several weeks supports the decision to allow contact sports to resume. The city’s COVID-19 positivity rate has been below five percent for several weeks.
No alcohol will be sold at sporting events.
New Orleans remains in Phase 2.
