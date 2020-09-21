SPECIAL REPORT PREVIEW: Eye on the Tigers - 2020 Vision

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 9Sports team will provide a special report previewing LSU football in 2020, ahead of Saturday’s season-opener against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium.
“Eye on the Tigers - 2020 Vision” will look at some of the many new pieces in place for this year and how the team continues to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
The special report will air Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WAFB.
