New EBRPSS superintendent to take emergency medical leave; associate superintendent will take over

While I am out, I ask that you please continue to do exactly what you have been doing. I have been so inspired by the way you all have worked closely together during the start of this unprecedented year. The images of our teachers and students engaged in learning will be front and center in my mind during my leave—not only because they bring me great joy but because I believe so strongly in what we can do together. Since I arrived here, I have spent every day thinking about how grateful I am to be a part of such a warm and welcoming community that cares so deeply for our children.