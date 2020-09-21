Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs Miss. St. Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | September 21, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT - Updated September 21 at 8:55 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football is finally back and as the team gears up to start its national title defense, head coach Ed Orgeron will provide a preview of Saturday’s season-opener against Mississippi State.

Coach O will meet with sports journalists via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. to give updates about the matchup featuring the Tigers hosting the Bulldogs.

WAFB will livestream the news conference online and through our app.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on WAFB.

