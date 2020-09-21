Livingston Parish teachers planning to not attend school Wednesday to protest COVID-19 reopening procedures

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Teachers in Livingston Parish are planning a “sick out” in protest of the school district’s coronavirus opening procedures, according to the Livingston Federation of Teachers and School Employees.
Teachers say they have raised their concerns with the school board, but since the district has not taken action, teachers are planning to not report to school Wednesday, Sept. 23.
“Making the decision to leave my students, even for just one day, is an incredibly difficult choice,” said Tamara Cupit, Livingston Federation of Teachers president. “But ultimately, this is something we need to do for them not only this year, but for years to come to protect their health and safety, and ensure that each of our students get a top-quality education, whether they’re learning in person or on a computer.”
“We’ve been trying to tell the school board for weeks that this system isn’t working, but our concerns have fallen on deaf ears. We felt like there was no other option, but to take a day to protest the board’s inaction,” said Jessica Colbenson, Livingston Federation of Teachers Executive board member.
Teachers in the parish are calling for the formation of a Superintendent’s Advisory Council made up of one teacher from each school elected by the teachers at that school. The council would then meet with the superintendent and the school board at least once per month to address issues related to schools reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers say virtual learning has placed a “heavy burden” on them, students, and parents.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.