La. Legislature calls special session to convene Sept. 28

"The Louisiana State Constitution provides the legislature with the authority to call itself into special session upon the written petition of a majority of the elected members of each house. A majority of the House and Senate members have authorized the petition, which also sets the agenda for the upcoming session. Lawmakers may file and consider bills on 70 items. House Speaker Clay Schexnayder says that the special session will focus on three main objectives – (1) Hurricane Laura disaster relief and recovery efforts, (2) on-going issues with COVID-19, especially relative to funding and the economy, and (3) the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund.