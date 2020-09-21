FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coast prepares for Beta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few positive changes during the overnight hours regarding Tropical Storm Beta. The poorly defined center is now located about 110 miles south of Galveston, TX. Highest winds have decreased to 50 mph, and the storm is moving slowly to the west at 6 mph.
Locally, because of the abundant tropical moisture moving northward, much of south Louisiana is under a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday evening.
First Alert Doppler radar is showing most of the activity along the coastal communities early but becoming more widespread throughout the day.
Again this afternoon, high temperatures will be well below normal for this time of year, topping out only in the mid 70°s.
