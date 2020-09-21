FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beta to bring several days of rain into Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While eyes are on Tropical Storm Beta in the western Gulf, our focus is on the local rainfall forecast over the next three days, especially once Beta makes a turn to the northeast and heads towards Louisiana.
The heaviest rains are likely to develop locally Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain likely into Thursday too. Even Friday’s forecast includes scattered rains throughout the day. Confidence is not especially high with the rainfall forecast at this point, but the Storm Team is currently planning for 3″ to 7″ of rain around the viewing area over the next four days. Isolated accumulations of 10″ can’t be ruled out should “training” of storms develop along regional rain bands.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the WAFB area through Wednesday evening. These forecast amounts could push local rivers and bayous into flood should the larger totals be concentrated over one or more river basins.
A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Louisiana from the Louisiana/Texas state line to Morgan City. Prolonged tropical form-force winds are unlikely, but gusts above 40 mph are possible over the next day or so. Winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts in the 30s, can be expected over the next two days.
While Storm Surge Warnings and Watches have been canceled for Louisiana, Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are in effect along the state’s coastline and the tidal lakes. Persistent and prolonged easterly winds will push water levels up and keep them elevated. While wind-driven flooding won’t produce excessive rises, water levels are likely to remain above normal for two to three days, at least.
Beta makes landfall in Texas later Monday evening or overnight. It may briefly stall along or near the Texas coast for much of Tuesday before starting towards the Bayou State. While Beta may skirt the Texas coast and even try to sneak back out into the Gulf, restrengthening is not anticipated. In fact, the 1 p.m. Monday National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast suggests land interaction and southwesterly shear will weaken Beta long before the system reaches Louisiana, with Beta being downgraded to a tropical depression late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
At the preset time, Beta is expected to arrive in southwestern Louisiana as a tropical depression sometime around Wednesday evening or Wednesday night. The cyclone is then expected to cross the state from southwest to northeast on Thursday, arriving in Mississippi Friday evening.
Elsewhere in the tropics, the NHC is highlighting a broad, disorganized area of low pressure spread from the Florida Keys into The Bahamas and southward to Cuba. Development chances are set at 20% for the upcoming three to five-day period. While the Storm Team is not overly concerned with this feature right now, it certainly deserves watching. After all, it is in our “backyard,” conditions are expected to be favorable for some development later in the week, and it’s 2020, when it appears anything can happen!
