FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beta to bring several days of rain into Louisiana

Elsewhere in the tropics, the NHC is highlighting a broad, disorganized area of low pressure spread from the Florida Keys into The Bahamas and southward to Cuba. Development chances are set at 20% for the upcoming three to five-day period. While the Storm Team is not overly concerned with this feature right now, it certainly deserves watching. After all, it is in our “backyard,” conditions are expected to be favorable for some development later in the week, and it’s 2020, when it appears anything can happen!