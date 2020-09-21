Expert says vulnerable coastal communities in Louisiana even more vulnerable now

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Venetian Isles was dealing with high water from Beta Monday.
“I’ve been back here about 30 years and every year the water seems like it comes up more and more,” said Venetian Isles resident David Bordelon."Water came up last night about a foot and a half. I’ve never seen it come up like this, with just an east wind, with a storm being a couple hundred miles away."
While water covering the roads there and in other areas outside the levee protection system is not uncommon during a storm. One expert we spoke with says our vulnerable communities in Southeast Louisiana are even more vulnerable now.
“We’ve been losing our coast since basically the 1930′s and for the most part those wetlands have not been restored. We have not seen tremendous loss since Hurricane Katrina but we are still losing and we haven’t gained much there. Of course, there is still much to be done with coastal restoration,” said John Lopez with the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation.
The Mayor of Lafitte, Tim Kerner Jr., knows all too well what impact the eroding wetlands can have on a community.
“These storms, we would’ve been dry 30 years ago with these storms, really with all 9 of them and because of the erosion of the wetlands, it’s caused little storms like this to potentially flood us,” Kerner said.
Lopez says there’s also other long-term issues complicating matters.
“The longer term patterns that were also seeing in terms of climate change,which is generally warmer temperatures, more rainfall and more storms,” Lopez said.
Kerner worries what will become of the community and state he loves so much.
“It doesn’t take much for us, if it continues at this rate, my kids and my grandkids won’t have a Lafitte to call home. I just hope the people of Louisiana know we may be first but we won’t be last. I just want to get across to people this is not just another Louisiana issue, it is the Louisiana issue,” said Kerner.
Lopez says the best thing neighbors can do in areas outside of levee protection is to elevate their homes and in emergencies be ready to evacuate if that order is issued.
