’Without LSU, I wouldn’t be where I am’ - QB Danny Etling still surviving in the NFL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Danny Etling has been an underdog story for quite some time.
After being benched at Purdue, he transferred to LSU for a fresh start and eventually would get it, taking over for a struggling Brandon Harris at quarterback early in the 2016 season. Etling posted a 16-7 record as the Tigers starter over two seasons, passing for a total of 4,586 yards with 27 touchdowns against just seven interceptions.
He was certainly the epitome of what an athlete should be off the field, being named the 2017 SEC Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year, along with many other awards for academic excellence and community service.
Etling was taken in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, eventually earning a Super Bowl ring that rookie season as a member of the squad. He later ended up with the Atlanta Falcons, before recently being signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a member of their practice squad.
At just 26 years old, Etling is very confident he has plenty of time to make his mark in the league and achieve success before all is said and done.
