Tigers blank The Citadel in 49-0 rout

“I think naturally, because of his size, he was able to show it in live situations,” Elliott said of Uiagalelei when asked about his abilities to be an offensive weapon in goal-line situations. “Obviously, in practice, he wears a purple jersey. We’re not able to put him in those tough situations. You always want to protect the quarterback in practice, but he’s definitely very reminiscent to Tajh [Boyd]. I think he’s the closest to that style of runner that we’ve had in the last several years. So, it’s going to be fun down the stretch and in the years to come to design some stuff and kind of get back to our roots of that kind of quarterback.”