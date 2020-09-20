FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch through most of wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Tropical Storm Beta’s biggest impact remains heavy rain potential. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for areas along and south of the I-10 corridor. Rainfall totals in these areas over the next 5 days will range between 3-5″ with localized spots of 7″ possible. These totals will likely lead to nuisance flooding of poorly drained, low lying areas like roads, ditches, bayous, and streams. Any threat to homes and businesses will be very localized in areas caught under slow moving heavy rain bands. The best chance for seeing heavy rain will be between Tuesday and Thursday as what remains of Beta approaches and moves through Louisiana.
Minor coastal flooding remains possible through Tuesday as the local area remains under persistent easterly winds. We’ve already seen 1 foot climbs around high tide in some spots along the coast and tidal lakes. Additional climbs of 1-2 feet will be possible until winds begin to shift sometime Wednesday. Any issues related to this should be minimal.
Rain into the watersheds of area rivers appears manageable. We will certainly see a climb along the Comite, Amite, Tickfaw, and Tangipahoa Rivers, but if totals remain in the range of 2-3″ we shouldn’t see a flood threat. If totals were to go higher, then the rivers will be worth keeping an eye on.
Monday’s weather will be similar to what we saw Sunday. Expect cloudy, breezy, and scattered passing light to moderate rain bands to move through the area throughout the day. Keep the rain gear handy, but rain Monday won’t be problematic. Afternoon temperatures will remain several degrees below normal thanks to the abundant clouds and passing showers. Afternoon highs will stay in the 70s through Tuesday. We will start to see a warmup Wednesday in response to southerly winds returning as what is left of Beta tracks close and over Louisiana.
As Beta lifts north of the local area lingering tropical moisture will keep a mention of rain in the forecast through next weekend. No worries, rain coverage will be scattered at best and mainly confined to the afternoon hours Friday through Sunday. Long range weather models continue to show a real true Autumn cold front arriving late Sunday, Sept. 27 into early Monday, Sept. 28. Morning lows could potentially fall into the 50s north and east of metro Baton Rouge for a couple of days.
