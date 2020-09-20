FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch through most of wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Tropical Storm Beta’s biggest impact remains heavy rain potential. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for areas along and south of the I-10 corridor. Rainfall totals in these areas over the next 5 days will range between 3-5″ with localized spots of 7″ possible. These totals will likely lead to nuisance flooding of poorly drained, low lying areas like roads, ditches, bayous, and streams. Any threat to homes and businesses will be very localized in areas caught under slow moving heavy rain bands. The best chance for seeing heavy rain will be between Tuesday and Thursday as what remains of Beta approaches and moves through Louisiana.