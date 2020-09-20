FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beta delivers heavy rain threat by midweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Tropical Storm Beta continues to slowly drift into the Western Gulf of Mexico, the local area will remain on the “wet” side of the system. Abundant tropical moisture will trigger off and on rain showers over the next few days.
Rain amounts will stay manageable through Monday as rain activity stays light to moderate in nature. The abundant cloud cover and passing showers will help keep afternoon highs in the mid 70°s through Wednesday.
Rain will be the biggest issue associated with Beta. By late Wednesday, what remains of Beta will be moving into Louisiana. A chance for heavy rain will exist as Beta approaches and eventually moves over-top Louisiana. These periods of heavy rain, Tuesday through Thursday, could result in widespread nuisance flooding and localized flash flooding.
Average rainfall amounts of 2-4″ of rain appear possible north of the interstate corridor. Expect 4-5″ along the interstate corridor.
South of the interstates is where the heaviest and most widespread rain will fall. Average amounts of 5-7″ will be possible over the next 5 days.
Localized bullseyes of 10″ will be possible where the slowest and heaviest rain bands set up. These rainfall amounts will require close monitoring for the potential of minor river flooding along our area rivers.
Minor coastal flooding will also be an issue due to persistent easterly winds through Tuesday. Water levels could rise 1-3 feet especially during high tide periods. As Beta tracks to our north a wind shift from the south will occur.
This wind shift should help with the coastal flood threat and will also bring back 80°s for afternoon highs right into next weekend.
Some lingering moisture will hang around through the weekend, but rain activity will be more scattered in nature. So, we may finally get to see some sunshine by next weekend.
By the first part of the following work week a true Autumn cold front looks to be possible. This Fall front might bring morning starts in the 50°s by the middle of next week!
