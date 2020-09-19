20-year-old killed in accidental shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported accidental shooting in the 800 block of North 7th Street around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18.

Investigators believe that two friends had just returned home from a shooting range when Brandon Spratley, 19, was attempting to unload his handgun, when he accidentally discharged it striking Jermaine Sampson, 20.

Sampson later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Spratley was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of Negligent Homicide.

