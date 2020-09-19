Teen killed in East Feliciana Parish crash

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a two car crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old.
According to LSP, the accident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 on LA Highway 10 east of LA Highway 961 in East Feliciana Parish.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Demetrius Robertson Jr.,17, was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy. 10 in a Ford Fusion. During that same time, a Nissan Juke was traveling westbound on LA Hwy. 10.
For reasons still under investigation, Robertson crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Ford striking the Nissan head-on.
Officials state that Robertson was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The driver of the Nissan was also unrestrained and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
