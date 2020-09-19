Mayor Broome announces new public safety initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced her Safe, Hopeful, Healthy Initiative, during a news conference Saturday, Sept. 19. The initiative is using $2.5 million in CARES Act Funding.
Mayor Broome’s initiative is aimed to combat the increase in crime following the global coronavirus pandemic. She stated that 70805 and 70802 are two zip codes that have seen the highest rate of violence this year.
“We know that violence, at its core, is induced by a number of factors; we know crime is more likely to occur when people are unable to meet their most basic needs: an education, a stable income, transportation, or access to nutritious food and healthcare,” said Mayor Broome. “The only way for us to move forward is to take a comprehensive, all-encompassing, approach to address the issues facing our community.”
The initiative will work to interrupt the cycle of violence, strengthen family support, revitalize neighborhoods, promote academic education, and prioritize access to care.
This will be done by implementing mentorship programs, connecting residents to social services, improving the opportunities available within the community through youth development programs, and connecting our residents to neighborhood-based public benefits and supportive services.
The four pillars of Mayor Broome’s Safe, Hopeful, Healthy Initiative are:
· Prioritize Community-Based Public Safety
· Stabilize Youth, Family & Community
· Expand Health In All Policies
· Create Equitable Community Development
The initiative will work to align resources and partnerships between diverse stakeholders.
This will accelerate progress on complex social conditions, policies, and practices to advance health, public safety, and wellbeing in Baton Rouge.
Efforts within the Safe, Hopeful, Healthy Initiative will be informed by analytics from the Baton Rouge Police Department and public health data.
