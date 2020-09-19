FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy pattern ahead, thanks to Beta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Beta will be a rain maker for South Louisiana. The local area will continue to see indirect impacts associated with T.S. Beta over the next several days as Beta is forecast to remain in the extreme Western Gulf of Mexico through the first half of next week.
Beta remains a heavily sheared Tropical Storm meaning that most of its rain and storms are displaced well to the north and east of its center. The local area falls on the northern side of its center. Expect off and on light to moderate rain showers through the day today.
Rain activity might be a little more widespread and heavier Sunday as Beta inches a little closer to South Louisiana.
The latest National Hurricane Center forecast track for T.S. Beta slows the system down as a ridge of high pressure builds to Beta’s NW. The steering influence from this ridge will force Beta to slowly drift westward towards the Texas Coast over the weekend.
By Monday Beta is forecast to be sitting just off the Central Texas coast as a possible Category 1 Hurricane. Dry air on the western side of Beta should keep a majority of rain activity confined to the east side of the circulation. The ridge will begin to retreat back to the north as a trough approaches from the west.
Long range tropical weather models indicate this trough will begin to steer Beta to the NE. The structure of Beta will largely be determined if it remains out over open water (likely tropical storm), or moves towards Louisiana along land (likely remnants).
Regardless of whether the system remains a Tropical Storm or not, the local area is expected to see heavy rain.
Long range model forecasts show what remains of Beta overhead of Louisiana by the middle of next week. It is at this time that the heaviest rains associated with Beta will be moving through South Louisiana.
The Weather Prediction Center’s 7 Day rainfall estimate forecast shows rainfall totals averaging between 4-10″ across the local area with the heaviest amounts expected along the coast.
Areas of Flash Flooding will be a concern especially by the middle of next week. Lingering tropical moisture in the area will keep rain chances elevated all the way into and potentially through next weekend as well.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.