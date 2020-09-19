FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beta delivers likely rain chances for most of next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Tropical Storm Beta remains a heavily sheared tropical system. That means a majority of its rain and storms are displaced far to the north and east of its center.
Southeast Louisiana just so happens to fall to the NE of its center. Plumes of heavy tropical moisture will continue to spill into South Louisiana from Beta as it slowly drifts west towards the Texas Gulf Coast. Wind shear and dry air should keep additional strengthening from really taking place.
Beta is currently forecast to move inland into Texas Tuesday before turning NE towards Louisiana thanks to an approaching trough. A weakening Beta will drive more rain into the local area by the middle of next week.
In the meantime, the local area will enjoy afternoon highs well below normal thanks to the off and on rain showers and abundant cloud cover. Highs will only reach the mid 70s through Tuesday. If it’s not raining where you are, be sure to enjoy these well below normal temperatures.
Initially, rainfall amounts are forecast to remain manageable. The heaviest activity over the next few days will stay along the coast. Inland areas could pick up as much as 1-2″ of rain through Monday. By mid-week deeper moisture and enhanced lift, thanks to what is left of Beta, will bring heavier rain to the forecast beginning late Tuesday.
Rainfall totals over the next 7 days could average between 3-10″ across the local area. There will be a gradient to rain amounts with higher totals south and lower totals north. With lower totals falling north of the capitol city, river flooding would likely stay minor but will be something we keep an eye on in the coming days.
As Beta’s remnants begin to lift north, southerly flow will begin to return helping to bring 80s back to the local area to end the week. Enough residual moisture will remain to spark off some rain activity into next weekend. We start to trend drier as we begin the following week.
