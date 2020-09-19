DOC investigating Elayn Hunt inmate who stabbed two corrections officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The Department of Corrections and Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate attack that left two corrections officers injured at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.
41-year-old Willie Jones stabbed two officers with a homemade knife in a prison cellblock around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night. The attack occurred during routine nightly activities.
One officer was stabbed in the chest and the other in the abdomen and arm.
Both officers have been treated and released from a local hospital.
Jones is serving two life sentences for two first-degree murders out of Bossier Parish. He was convicted on Sept. 17.
He has been at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since Jan. 21, according to the report.
Jones was transferred to another state prison and placed into investigative segregation.
