Adams County Sheriff’s Office locate missing Zachary man’s truck nearly a year later

(WAFB) - Adams County Sheriff’s Office has located a white GMC Sierra in a wooded area belonging to Mr. Welton “Wic” Pierce in Adams County, Mississippi on Saturday, Sept. 19.
According to authorities searches began in the wooded area surrounding the GMC Sierra registered to Mr. Pierce. K9s with the Louisiana Search and Rescue Dog Team located skeletal remains.
The Adams County Medical Examiner will work to confirm the identity of the decedent.
Investigators believe that the remains belong to Mr. Pierce.
In October 2019 family members stated that Mr. Pierce went missing and believed that he had early-onset dementia.
