Saints making final preps before facing Raiders on Monday Night Football

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The Saints are making their final preparations before flying to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in a stadium being called the "Death Star” by head coach Jon Gruden and many others.
The Black and Gold are looking to spoil the party as the Silver and Black make their “Sin City” debut in Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football.
“It’s absolutely a historic moment - first pro football team in Vegas, opening of new stadium, I’m sure is tremendous," said Saints quarterback Drew Brees. "There’s a lot of unique new things to it. The game itself, this is an up and coming team with a lot of talent. Monday Night Football. Continue to get better and take next steps for ourselves and as a team.”
There will be no fans in the 65,000-seat stadium.
The Saints (1-0) are coming off a 34-23 win in their season-opener in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Brees was 18-of-30 for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He became the all-time NFL leader in pass attempts.
Alvin Kamara had 12 carries for 16 yards and a touchdown. He also caught five passes for 51 yards and another touchdown. Newly-acquired wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders caught the other touchdown pass from Brees.
Tight end Jared Cook led the Saints in receiving with five catches for 80 yards, including a 46-yarder. Michael Thomas only had three catches for 17 yards. He suffered a high-ankle injury in the fourth quarter and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks.
The Raiders (1-0) held on for a 34-30 win over the Carolina Panthers in its first game of the season.
The Saints are a six-point favorite over a Raiders squad that features LSU players Arden Key and Foster Moreau.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.
