Police searching for driver that critically injured person out walking dog

Surveillance video captured what police believe to be the vehicle responsible for striking a person walking their dog on Myrtle Drive. (Source: DSPD)
By Mykal Vincent | September 18, 2020 at 9:18 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 9:19 AM

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a vehicle that reportedly struck a person who was out walking their dog.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the hit-and-run happened on Sept. 13 around 8 p.m. on Myrtle Drive. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the dog was not injured.

Police were able to gather nearby surveillance footage and believe the vehicle in the screenshots provided may be the suspect vehicle.

If you have information on this case or recognize the vehicle, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (6876).

