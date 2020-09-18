Michael Thomas’ status unchanged as Cesar Ruiz upgraded to full participant Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints' Friday practice report shows Cesar Ruiz as a full participant while Michael Thomas remains a non-participant.
Thomas is listed as dealing with an ankle injury, reports say that it will keep him out “several weeks” while Sean Payton stated that he will not address injury questions.
Fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders returned to practice after missing Thursday with a non-injury related designation. Marcus Davenport joins Thomas as a non-participant for the second straight day while P.J. Williams remains a full participant coming off of his hamstring injury.
Friday’s injury report saw an addition from the previous day in linebacker Chase Hansen with a hip issue. The rookie undrafted free agent played 13 special teams snaps against the Buccaneers.
