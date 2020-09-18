Legally Blind woman from Prairieville makes over 3,000 masks amid coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -In Prairieville, a legally blind woman is making masks for people across the state of Louisiana during the pandemic.
Everyone has a little extra time on their hands since the pandemic, but for Katy Maxwell, she’s managed to stay busy making masks.
“Well in order to get enough masks to make a difference I have to start in my room here about 8:30 in the morning. I work until 8-8:30 every night,” she says.
Maxwell is making colorful patterned masks to share with people across the state.
“It’s for family and friends, and then when I started donating to hospitals I started thinking of strangers that I could put a smile on their face by giving them a cheerful mask and having something that they can take home and wash and reuse,” she adds.
Maxwell started making masks at the very beginning of the pandemic. She was in the hospital because of a high fever and her doctors thought it could be the coronavirus. Then, a nurse gave her a pink colorful mask, and that’s when her idea came to life.
“I thought this is just so wonderful that someone would do this. So, while I was sitting alone in that room, no visitors, wondering what was going to happen to me. I thought when I get out, I want to make some masks and donate them.”
Once she left the hospital, she immediately went to work using her nimble fingers to make intricate rectangle clothes for people to use during the pandemic. Despite, the detailed stitching on her masks, Maxwell is legally blind. She uses special equipment to see and sow the seams.
Through the help of friends and family, Maxwell has been able to make more than 3,000 masks for teachers, children, doctors and so many others. Most importantly, she asks for nothing in return, but if someone insists then she encourages them to donate blood.
“I think it’s needed and it’s something that’s free, people that can’t afford to buy a mask can afford to do other things, but you can donate blood freely and it’s necessary thing right now.”
Maxwell’s most popular masks are LSU and Saints, but she has just about every color and pattern for anyone looking to mask up. If you are looking to get a mask from her, you can message her on Facebook.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.