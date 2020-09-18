THE INVESTIGATORS: High-ranking Iberville deputy allegedly posts insensitive comment on social media

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi tells WAFB he will look into complaints that a high-ranking lieutenant with his department posted an insensitive comment on social media.
The comment stemmed from a meme that was posted on social media Thursday evening which asked commenters to poorly explain what they do for a living.
James Lewis, a team leader and veteran with the sheriff’s office, appears to have posted “I violate a civilian’s ability to breathe” under the post.
“I’m very disappointed and this was in extremely poor taste,” said Sheriff Stassi. “Even though it looks like it was supposed to be sarcastic, we hold our deputies to a higher standard.”
Councilman Raheem Pierce has already weighed in on the situation. He released the following statement.
"It is my duty of a Councilman, not only representing District 6, but all of the people of Iberville Parish to speak on this matter especially in the environment we’re living in today. To hear a comment like such coming from an officer in this capacity whose job is to simply “protect and serve” the same people I represent is very unacceptable and inappropriate. He does not deserve a taxpayer-funded vacation and I also recommend that other further actions be taken to ensure that his words do not turn into action."
