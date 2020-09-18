Friday, September 18: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, September 18, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 160,283 total cases - 976 new cases
- 5,172 total deaths - 29 new deaths
- 647 patients in hospitals - decrease of 16 patients
- 104 patients on ventilators - decrease of 2 patient
- 145,570 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 10 and September 17, 2020.
92% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
People aged 29 and under represent 37% of these cases. 25% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Sept. 17, LDH says 22,796 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,145,947.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards said during a news conference Louisiana would move to Phase 3 beginning Friday, Sept. 11 but the statewide mask mandate would remain in place.
