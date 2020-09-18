Former LSU stars take center stage in ‘Battle of Ohio’

CLEVELAND (WAFB) - Three former LSU football players were all over the field for the Browns-Bengals matchup in Cleveland for the “Battle of Ohio.”
The Browns (1-1) defended their house with a 35-30 win over the Bengals (0-2).
Joe Burrow was 37-of-61 for 316 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball seven times for 19 yards. His first NFL touchdown toss came on a 23-yard pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah in the second quarter. It came on a six-play, 57-yard drive to make it 14-10.
Burrow is the first rookie since 1950 with more than 60 pass attempts and no interceptions in a game. His 61 pass attempts were the second-most by a rookie since 1970. Chris Wenke had 63 attempts for Carolina in 2001.
Burrow’s two other touchdown passes happened in the fourth quarter. The first was a four-yard dart to wide receiver Michael Thomas on a slant to cut the score to 28-23.
The second came on a 16-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off with a nine-yard toe-tap catch at the back of the end zone by wide receiver Tyler Boyd to make it 35-30.
Burrow was under significant pressure the entire game. He was sacked three times and fumbled twice. The Cleveland defense recorded seven quarterback hits but Burrow kept getting up and throwing passes. The Bengals converted four 4th downs. Watch Burrow’s news conference below.
For the Browns, two former LSU pass-catchers also made big plays.
Odell Beckham Jr. led the team in receiving with four catches for 74 yards and a 43-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. It was Beckham’s second touchdown reception of more than 40 yards as a Brown.
Jarvis Landry was the second-leading receiver with three catches for 46 yards.
RELATED STORIES:
- Edwards-Helaire looks to build on Week 1 success when Chiefs take on Chargers on WAFB-TV
- ‘60 Minutes’ profile on LSU head coach Ed Orgeron to air on WAFB-TV Sunday
- Fans enthusiastic for season, as Coach O holds first radio show of 2020 football season
- Orgeron talks about strength of team, especially defense, and ongoing COVID-19 fight
- 8 LSU players named to preseason All-SEC team
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.