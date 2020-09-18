FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet Friday morning, spotty afternoonshowers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a quiet and dry Friday morning – once again, temperatures generally starting out in the low/mid 70°s.
Though we may have another day with more clouds than sunshine, FIRST ALERT Doppler radar will show relatively limited activity.
Today, we’re looking at only a spotty shower or two – mainly during the mid/late afternoon – light northeast winds and a high topping out in the mid 80°s.
Overnight, mostly cloudy with a low in the upper 60°s and for both Saturday and Sunday, expect a sun/cloud mix, isolated to scattered showers possible (20% - 30% coverage) and a daytime high staying in the lower 80°s.
Tropical Depression #22 is the southern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a tropical storm later today; in the meantime, highest winds are 35 mph, moving to the NNE at 6 mph. No immediate threat to the northern Gulf of Mexico or south Louisiana at this time.
