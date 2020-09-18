FIRST ALERT FORECAST: expect cooler temperatures to stay for weekend with uncertainties in Gulf

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Friday’s clouds were a bit thicker and more persistent than expected but the trade-off was a cooler afternoon with highs only in the low 80s.
Not surprisingly, most of the weather attention today is focused on the southwestern Gulf as we await the inevitable upgrade of Tropical Depression #22 to Tropical Storm Beta. Yes, Beta.
In a surprise pair of developments this morning, The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded both east Atlantic invests 98L and 99L, becoming T.S. Wilfred and Sub-T.S. Alpha, respectively. So we will assume that T.D. #22 will become Beta in short order.
Soon-to-be Beta is expected to continue along a northeastward trajectory into Saturday morning and then begin a turn to the west. The NHC expects Beta to become a hurricane on Sunday as it approaches the Texas coast. But the forecast beyond Sunday gets a bit muddled.
Does Beta slip into Texas or does the system stall and linger over the northwestern Gulf waters? That’s important since the consensus is that the tropical cyclone will eventually turn north and northeast. If it is still over the water when it makes that turn to the north, it could become a problem for the Bayou State next week.
There are lots of uncertainties here, so don’t let concern about Beta ruin your weekend. Let’s see where the storm is on Sunday evening and early Monday before we get too worried.
So how about that weekend? Okay, it is not going to be as nice as we had hoped, largely due to tropical moisture linked to T.D. #22/Beta streaming into Louisiana with the mid/upper-level southwesterly flow. Neither Saturday nor Sunday will be rain outs but be prepared for scattered sprinkles and showers in the region on both days.
The good news is that the temperatures will cooperate with the clouds helping to keep highs near 80 for both days. Indeed, some neighborhoods may not get out of the 70s, especially on Sunday.
With the uncertainty surrounding the short-term future of TD #22/Beta, the Storm Team is not highly confident in next week’s outlook. Where T.D. #22/Beat is located and how strong it is will be the major factor influencing the weather through the upcoming work week.
At this stage, plan for scattered showers and the potential for a few t-storms from Monday through Thursday with the weather settling down by Friday and into the following weekend.
With the clouds and rain, highs may only reach the made an upper 70s from Monday through Wednesday with lows in the mid to upper 60s. At least the autumnal equinox (Tuesday, the astronomical first day of fall) will arrive with fall-like temperatures!
