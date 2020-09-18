Close eye on the Gulf as a true taste of fall arrives

In the interim, a cold front has slipped to our south and we’ll see a nice taste of fall this weekend and continuing into much of next week. Low temperatures will reach the 60s this weekend and highs may only top out in the 70s by Sunday! While cooler temperatures will abound, it’s worth noting that we’re likely in for a run of gray days as moisture from our tropical system in the Gulf gets pushed up and over the stalled front along our coast. In fact, we may not see much sunshine until the end of next week.