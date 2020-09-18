Browns handle Bengals 35-30, notch first win of season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns held off the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night 35-30, improving to 1-1 on the season.
It was also Kevin Stefanski’s first win as Browns head coach.
The game was played in a near-empty First Energy Stadium as only 6,000 fans were allowed to attend.
Nick Chubb rushed 22 times for 124 yards and 2 TD. Kareem Hunt added 86 yards on 10 carries, rushing for 1 score and catching another.
Baker Mayfield went 16 of 23 passing for 219 yards, 1 interception and 2 TD.
Odell Beckham Jr. caught 4 passes for 74 yards and one touchdown.
Cleveland outgained Cincinnati 436-353.
Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow, the first pick in April’s draft, completed 37 of 61 passes for 316 yards and 3 TD.
The Bengals thought they had cut the Cleveland lead to 28-20 but Giovani Bernard’s 1-yard TD run was overturned on review late in the 3rd. The Browns defense then held Cincinnati to a field goal, making it 28-16.
The Browns led 21-13 at the half but missed a golden chance to expand the lead, failing on four tries from the 1-yard line. Nick Chubb was stopped on 4th and goal after a Browns timeout.
However, Myles Garrett quickly forced a Joe Burrow fumble deep in Bengals territory, and it was recovered by Joe Jackson at the 1-yard line.
Chubb then took it in, widening the lead to 28-13.
Mayfield threw his 2nd TD pass just before the break, hitting a wide-open Hunt for a 6-yard score, making it 21-10 Browns.
Mayfield was 11-for-14 in the first half for 167 yards and 2 TD.
Beckham Jr. scored his first TD of the season early in the 2nd quarter, a 43-yard bomb from Mayfield that put the Browns up 14-3.
Cincinnati answered on a 23-yard TD pass from Burrow to C.J. Uzomah, making it 14-10. It was Burrow’s first NFL TD pass.
Chubb scored the Browns' first TD on an 11-yard run late in the quarter, capping a 10-play, 75-yard drive in 5:25.
Mayfield was a perfect 4-for-4 on the first drive for 55 yards.
Cincinnati began the game with an impressive 15-play drive of its own but had to settle for a Randy Bullock field goal after a key red-zone sack by Cleveland’s Adrian Clayborn.
Burrow went 5-for-7 on the drive.
Both teams stood for the national anthem, linking arms, before the opening kickoff.
The Browns now host Washington a week from Sunday.
