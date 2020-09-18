BREC opens all dog parks for normal hours in Phase 3, modifies coronavirus restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB)- BREC is modifying COVID-19 restrictions put in place since the pandemic began in March as part of Phase 3 of reopening.
Effective immediately, dog parks will resume regular scheduled hours opening from sunrise to sunset.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 21 the following modifications will be in place:
- Community Recreation Centers will open for information and scheduled programming
- Rentals will be allowed inside the centers with capacity requirements based on size
- Outdoor Basketball Courts are now open, backboards and rims being reinstalled
- Volleyball nets are also being reinstalled
- Pavilion Rentals will be allowed with capacity restrictions
- Auxiliary Permits will resume for tents and grills but not inflatables
- Special Event Permits will be allowed for private, outdoor events with capacity restrictions
- Football stadiums will have 25% capacity restrictions
- Splash Pads will remain under current operations until closure on Oct. 25
- Special interest facilities including Bluebonnet Swamp, Magnolia Mound, Farr Park Equestrian Center, Independence Park Theatre and the Highland Road Observatory will resume normal hours of operations with capacity restrictions in place for visitors and rentals
- The Perkins Road Extreme Sports Park will resume normal hours of operation
- Golf courses and the Baton Rouge Zoo will continue operating with no changes in current operations
- Remaining closed: indoor playground, Interactive Playrooms, Zoo train, Liberty Lagoon (will not open this season)
- Fitness Centers will open Tuesday, Sept. 22 with capacity restrictions
“While we are grateful for the progress the community has made in getting to phase three of the state’s reopening plan, we urge all of our park visitors to remain vigilant by following CDC guidelines to wear masks, observe social distancing and frequently wash their hands,” said BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson. “Working together, we hope to be able to continue moving forward safely, serving as many people as possible and celebrating the complete reopening of our system,” said Wilson.
For full details regarding the availability of BREC facilities during phase three, visit //brec.org/COVID19.
