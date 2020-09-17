Will Deion Sanders be the next coach at Jackson State?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reports are surfacing about the next head coaching hire for Jackson State football.
Thursday afternoon, outlet HBCU Sports reported NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was on tap to become the next head coach.
Athletic department spokesperson Dennis Driscoll denied this report in a phone call with WLBT.
However, another source within JSU’s athletic department told WLBT that Deion Sanders will indeed be the next head coach.
WLBT’s Trey Mongrue says an agreement between Sanders and JSU was in place as early as last week, but it’s not a done deal as of yet.
There’s been no official word from JSU on the hire.
A press conference is scheduled for Monday morning to introduce a new head coach.
