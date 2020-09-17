WANTED: Man accused of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend on Joyce Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend.
Detectives say Brenda Mullens, 40, of Baton Rouge, was shot around 10:28 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 in the 2900 block of Joyce Drive. Officials say they believe Mullens was shot by her ex-boyfriend, Davyon Bentley, 24, of Baton Rouge, during an argument.
Mullens was transported to a local hospital where she later died, police say. Investigators say Bentley left the scene before officers arrived.
Police say Bently was already wanted by BPRD on charges of
Bentley was already wanted by BRPD for home invasion, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and simple criminal damage to property, police say.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Bently in connection to Wednesday night’s shooting.
Police say Bently is now facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder (three counts), illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Authorities say they consider Bently to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the BRPD’s Violent Crime Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
