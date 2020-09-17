Invest 90L expected to strengthen; record hurricane season presses on

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No sooner do we say goodbye and good riddance to Sally and here we are monitoring yet another tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.
The record activity in the Atlantic Basin has also translated into a very busy season for the Gulf with T.S. Cristobal and four hurricanes – Hanna, Cat. 4 Laura, Marco, and Sally. While Laura is the only one to leave a deep scar on the Bayou State, south Louisiana has had to fully gear-up for four of the five.
And now Invest 90L appears to be ready to join the list as the Gulf’s next tropical cyclone. No rest for the weary.
As of Thursday morning, 90L is trying to take shape on satellite and intensity forecasts are bullish on 90L becoming T.S. Wilfred within the next day or two. The National Hurricane Center notes that an upgrade could come as early as today.
It looks like 90L/T.D. #22/T.S. Wilfred will remain stuck in the southwestern and western Gulf into next week as steering looks to be weak-to-nonexistent. A cool front settling over the Gulf this weekend and interacting with the tropical system adds to the complexity and uncertainty of what may develop.
While anything in the Gulf is worrisome, we can sit back for the next several days and enjoy our “weekend taste of fall” without too much concern in the short term. If Louisiana does have to deal with another tropical threat, it likely doesn’t become an issue until closer to the middle of next week.
