Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas & two other Saints miss practice

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As expected Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas missed practice Thursday with ankle injury. Head coach Sean Payton wouldn’t confirm how long Thomas will be out, but several outlets have reported his could miss several weeks with an ankle sprain.
Marcus Davenport (elbow) also missed practice, while Emmanuel Sanders missed Thursday’s practice with a non-injury related designation. On the positive side, guard Cesar Ruiz returned to practice on a limited basis, and P.J. Williams was a full participant after missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury.
