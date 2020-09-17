Prairieville man arrested on child exploitation charges following joint investigation by LSP and FBI

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police (LSP) say they arrested a Prairieville man Wednesday, Sept. 16 on child exploitation charges following a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Investigators say Derrick Louque, 38, of Prairieville, was arrested on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes of a juvenile, and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz says the initial investigation of Louque started in early September when investigators began an undercover child exploitation case.
Louque was identified as having an online conversation with an undercover FBI agent posing as a juvenile, Scrantz says.
Investigators say Louque further solicited and agreed to meet the juvenile for sex.
Troopers and FBI agents arrested Louque Wednesday after he arrived at a location where he agreed to meet the juvenile for the purpose of having sex, according to Scrantz.
Scrantz says the case remains under investigation.
Troopers say you can anonymously report crimes involving the exploitation of children and human trafficking by clicking here.
