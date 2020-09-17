Metro council to rehear Sterling settlement case after public comment overlooked

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council will rehear the civil suit case dealing with the death of Alton Sterling after a public comment email was overlooked.
The item will be introduced at the council’s Sept. 23 meeting, and a public hearing will take place Oct. 14.
The council previously failed to pass a $5 million judgment for Sterling’s family in the wrongful death lawsuit against the city and other parties.
According to an email from the city-parish’s council administrator and treasurer sent to council members, one comment submitted by a member of the public was not read during the meeting held Sept. 9. The email was reportedly sent before the cut off time, but was caught by the spam filter.
The parish attorney’s office says because of this error, the item must be reheard.
The city-parish is trying to secure a large room at the River Center for the Oct. 14 meeting for in-person public comments in order to avoid this error with emails in the future.
