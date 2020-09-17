LSU seeing increase in COVID-19 testing after making it a requirement for students to get priority football tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As students get back into the swing of the semester, LSU is taking a whole new approach in order to encourage students to get tested for COVID-19.
There are multiple testing sites on campus, and students can get tested for free. Some of them though, are getting tested for reasons other than their health.
“We were recently informed that we had to be tested before getting tickets for the football games, so that’s literally the only reason why I came,” said Kyana Thymes, a junior at LSU.
Most students say they’re only getting tested in order to get priority for football tickets after the university announced a number of changes for student ticketing this season. This has caused a major increase in testing at LSU.
Coming up tonight on 9News at 6, WAFB’s Breanne Bizette has more from officials on why seeing at testing increase among young people is a good thing.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.