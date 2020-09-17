8 LSU players named to preseason All-SEC team

Sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and senior safety JaCoby Stevens lead the way for LSU, as both are on the first team. Stingley led the SEC in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21) last season. He was named to the second team as an all-purpose player. He also earned consensus All-America honors. Stevens finished second on the team in tackles (92), sacks (5.0), and was third in tackles for loss (9.0). He also snatched three interceptions in 2019.