LHSAA releases updated guidelines for fall sports

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released updated guidelines on Thursday, September 17 for fall sports during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
All coaches and administrators will have to complete an online course before the team’s first game. There will be a questionnaire to be completed by players, coaches, and other game personnel before games to determine if someone has had certain symptoms in the past seven days.
There will be temperature checks and anyone with a temp of 100.4 or higher won’t be allowed to go to the game. Everyone on the sidelines must wear face coverings, including coaches and players. Players and officials on the field during games are allowed to remove their face coverings but players should put their coverings on during timeouts and when they go to the sideline.
There are also guidelines for cheerleaders, dancers, and band members.
Officials said at games where fans are allowed, they must follow social distancing requirements and wear masks for the entire game. They added concessions are discouraged at games.
Officials acknowledged no plan can guarantee people won’t contract COVID-19 but the recommendations are designed to mitigate the spread of the virus.
