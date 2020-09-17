THE INVESTIGATORS: BR law enforcement spent nearly $1M in overtime pay for officers responding to protests this summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did protests calling for reform and defunding the police held this summer actually put more money in the pockets of officers?
WAFB filed a public records request with the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office to see just how much money was spent on overtime for officers and deputies who were at the protests following the death of George Floyd.
The numbers are pretty staggering...
WAFB discovered that law enforcement officials in East Baton Rouge Parish spent close to $900,000 of taxpayer money to make sure the protests in the Red Stick remained peaceful and people could exercise their First Amendment rights. But where exactly does that money come from? And were the people who participated in the protests surprised by the amount of overtime pay?
“These officers are going to get paid regardless. That is just a matter of fact. So if us going out there just puts a little more money in, I mean, they’re going to get paid regardless, at least if they can get paid, we can get our voices heard,” said Keondra Carter.
“Again, we are not going to look at a dollar amount, or put a dollar amount on the safety of our community, so we will be, I guess you could say, in position, and ready if that’s what the future entails,” said BRPD Deputy Chief Myron Daniels.
Daniels says it was hard for law enforcement to respond to some of the protests because of how quickly they developed and spread on social media. But ultimately, keeping the people of Baton Rouge safe was always their top priority.
So what goes into planning the police response to protests?
WAFB’s Lester Duhé has a closer look at the numbers in the full investigative piece tonight on 9News at 10.
