Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

“I think our third quarter is going to be incredible. And that’s going to be very good before the election because people see I know how to handle the economy like nobody else,” he said. “I had it, I opened it up. It became the best we’ve ever had. And then we closed it. We had to. By closing it, we saved two and a half million lives, in my opinion. Two and a half million lives. If we would have gone herd... And I’m fine with herd at a certain level, but not then, we would have had two and a half million people dead. According to many people. I would say that your average. Could have been two million, it could have been a million and a half, but a lot different than the numbers we have right now.”