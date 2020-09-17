FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasan Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Depression Sally is still producing very heavy rainfall over eastern Alabama and western/central Georgia. The center is located about 50 miles SE of Montgomery, Alabama – winds have decreased to 30 mph and forward speed has increased to the NE at 12 mph.
Locally, our Thursday out-the-door forecast is a pleasant one – temperatures starting out in the low/mid 70°s – winding up in the upper 80°s, light northerly winds and “perhaps” a spotty shower or two popping up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar (but, don’t count on that for your late summer flowers).
Overnight, partly cloudy and dry – a low in the lower 70°s.
Tomorrow, a sun/cloud mix, very limited activity on Doppler radar – a high Friday of 86°!
