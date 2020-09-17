FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry Friday; expect fall-like temperatures on Saturday and Sunday mornings

We get to enjoy a fall feel to the air this weekend as more of the cooler and less humid air filters into the state from the north. Morning lows for Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20 are expected to be in the 60s for many WAFB neighborhoods with afternoon highs in the low 80°s for both days. Like Friday, we could see a spotty shower or two on Saturday with rain chances ever-so-slightly higher along the coast. Most of us will stay dry on Sunday as well, although rain chances get nudged up to 20% for most WAFB communities and 30% along the coast.