FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry Friday; expect fall-like temperatures on Saturday and Sunday mornings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday, Sept. 17 was marked by considerable cloudiness but conditions stayed dry across the WAFB region area. Afternoon temperatures reached the upper 80s for many WAFB neighborhoods but it was a fairly pleasant afternoon given the northerly breezes and the reasonably low humidity.
Friday, Sept. 18 shapes up to be a mostly cloudy day but one that is mainly dry and a bit cooler too. After a morning start near 70° to the low 70s for the capital area, highs on Friday will only reach the mid 80s. Northerly winds will keep the humidity relatively low again. While the First Alert Storm Team can’t guarantee a totally rain-free Friday for the viewing area, rain chances for most of the area are set at 10% or less with a slightly higher chance of rain along and near the coast.
We get to enjoy a fall feel to the air this weekend as more of the cooler and less humid air filters into the state from the north. Morning lows for Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20 are expected to be in the 60s for many WAFB neighborhoods with afternoon highs in the low 80°s for both days. Like Friday, we could see a spotty shower or two on Saturday with rain chances ever-so-slightly higher along the coast. Most of us will stay dry on Sunday as well, although rain chances get nudged up to 20% for most WAFB communities and 30% along the coast.
Undoubtedly, you’ve heard about the developing tropical system in the southwestern Gulf. Invest 90L appears to be on the verge of becoming a tropical depression or possibly even Tropical Storm Wilfred. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has 90L posted with a 90% chance for the upgrade over the next two days. Hurricane Hunters were investigating the area on Thursday afternoon and it is possible that the upgrade could even come later in the day.
Regardless of its tropical designation, it looks like this tropical system will remain in the western and southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend and into next week. While the system may slowly drift northward over the next few days, the lack of significant steering currents along with a stalled front draped across the Gulf of Mexico will keep the system far enough southwest of the Bayou State that we can relax and enjoy the fall-like weather over the weekend.
The outlook for this Gulf system into next week remains very muddled, however. We will simply have to wait until Sunday and Monday, Sept. 21 before we get a better handle on what the system might become and where it might be headed.
