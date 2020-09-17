Edwards-Helaire looks to build on Week 1 success when Chiefs take on Chargers on WAFB-TV

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (WAFB) - Former LSU star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be looking to build on his explosive NFL debut when the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.
The Baton Rouge native, who helped lead LSU to its fourth national championship in January, rushed for 138 yards (5.5 avg.) and a touchdown on 25 carries in the Chiefs’ opening day victory over the Houston Texans in front of a reduced-capacity crowd at Arrowhead Stadium.
No fans will be allowed in the stands when the Chargers host the Chiefs for their first game in the newly-built SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., which they share with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Chargers narrowly escaped having to go into an overtime bout with Edwards-Helaire’s former teammate and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, in Week 1. Burrow led the Bengals on a 14-play, 84-yard drive with 3:06 left in the fourth quarter, but kicker Randy Bullock missed the game-tying field goal with seven seconds left in the game.
Edwards-Helaire became the first player to rush for more than 100 yards and a touchdown in an NFL debut since Saquon Barkley did it in the first week of the 2018 season. The first-round draft pick, No. 32 overall, was also the first player with more than 100 rushing yards in his debut playing for the defending Super Bowl champions.
The Chargers had the NFL’s 18th ranked rushing defense during the 2019 season. Following Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, the Chargers have improved to the 16th ranked defense.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are scheduled to kick off at 3:25 p.m. CDT Sunday, Sept. 20.
You can watch the game on WAFB-TV and stream the game with the CBS All Access app.
For more information on how to watch WAFB on antenna, satellite, and cable click here.
Immediately following the Chiefs vs. Chargers, LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron will appear in a segment on the CBS News program “60 Minutes” about coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can also watch that interview when “60 Minutes” airs at 6:30 p.m. on WAFB-TV.
Episodes and segments of '60 Minutes' are available for streaming on the CBS News app.
