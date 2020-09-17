Chilled Cauliflower Soup with Bacon and Croutons

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This delicious soup can be served both hot or cold, so it’s perfect for any season. If you are searching for something healthy, yet tasty, then look no further. Just skip the bacon and you got a great vegetarian dish as well.
Prep Time: 3 hours
Yields: 4 servings
Ingredients for Bacon and Croutons:
1 pounds (about 10–12 strips) thick-cut, applewood-smoked bacon
½ loaf (about 8 ounces) sourdough bread, cut into (½-inch) cubes
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme
½ tsp kosher salt
¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper, optional
Ingredients for Soup:
1 head (1½ pounds) white cauliflower, cut into (1-inch) pieces
3 tbsps unsalted butter
1 large shallot, trimmed and thinly sliced
¾ cup chopped celery
1 tbsp chopped garlic
1 quart low-sodium chicken broth
kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme
¼ cup chopped purple cauliflower
¼ cup chopped golden cauliflower
¼ cup chopped green cauliflower
Method:
Position a rack in the center of oven and preheat oven to 400°F.
On a rimmed baking sheet, arrange bacon in a single layer. Bake 15–17 minutes or until browned and crisp. Drain on paper towels. When cool enough to handle, chop into ½-inch pieces and set aside.
While bacon is cooking, arrange bread cubes in a single layer on a separate rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with the olive oil, then sprinkle evenly with 1 tablespoon chopped thyme. Season with salt and pepper, tossing gently to coat. Bake 10–12 minutes or until golden and crisp. Set aside to cool.
To create soup, in a large saucepan or Dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add shallot and celery then cook 3–4 minutes or until soft, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds.
Stir in chicken broth and white cauliflower, then season to taste with salt, pepper, and thyme. Bring mixture to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer, cover, and cook 20–25 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
When done, purée soup in pot using an immersion blender until smooth. Adjust seasonings to taste using salt and pepper. Cool soup to room temperature then refrigerate at least 2 hours or until ready to use.
To serve, ladle chilled soup into individual serving bowls and garnish with prepared croutons, bacon, and colored cauliflowers.
